TitanSwap Reaches Market Cap of $408.38 Million (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One TitanSwap coin can now be bought for $7.65 or 0.00016202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TitanSwap has a market cap of $408.38 million and approximately $18.80 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00057257 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00015268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.78 or 0.00876712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00100956 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00043903 BTC.

TitanSwap Profile

TitanSwap (TITAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

