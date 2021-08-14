TokenPay Hits Market Cap of $1.30 Million (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0587 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TokenPay has traded up 30.4% against the dollar. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $92,192.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46,373.51 or 1.00160076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00032392 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006554 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00078720 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001023 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00013742 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000502 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

