Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Short Interest Down 71.0% in July

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 71.0% from the July 15th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tokyo Electron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

OTCMKTS TOELY opened at $101.53 on Friday. Tokyo Electron has a 52 week low of $59.84 and a 52 week high of $115.94. The stock has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.52.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

