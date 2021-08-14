Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Short Interest Down 71.0% in July

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 71.0% from the July 15th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tokyo Electron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

OTCMKTS TOELY opened at $101.53 on Friday. Tokyo Electron has a 52 week low of $59.84 and a 52 week high of $115.94. The stock has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.52.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

