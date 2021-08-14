Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,497 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.24% of Tompkins Financial worth $14,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 56.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $80.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Tompkins Financial Co. has a one year low of $54.32 and a one year high of $92.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.98.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 29.85%. Equities research analysts expect that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, CFO Francis M. Fetsko sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $105,348.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,992.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ita M. Rahilly acquired 444 shares of Tompkins Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.78 per share, with a total value of $34,978.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $245,163.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

