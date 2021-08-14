TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 68.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,708 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 53,358 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of TopBuild worth $12,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLD. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 56,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in TopBuild by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,816,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in TopBuild by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in TopBuild by 1,808.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BLD. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.78.

NYSE:BLD opened at $223.80 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $141.14 and a 12-month high of $235.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.67.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.