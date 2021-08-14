Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Short Interest Down 73.2% in July

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 73.2% from the July 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS TRYIY opened at $13.43 on Friday. Toray Industries has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $14.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.25.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toray Industries will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Toray Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Toray Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others.

