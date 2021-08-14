Tornado Cash Market Cap Tops $55.04 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $52.73 or 0.00112702 BTC on exchanges. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $55.04 million and approximately $8.53 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tornado Cash has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00047918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.50 or 0.00139989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.64 or 0.00155257 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,705.86 or 0.99822305 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $406.49 or 0.00868763 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,043,743 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

