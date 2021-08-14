Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 72.6% from the July 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 151.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 201.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 20,422 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth about $387,000.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

TPZ stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,907. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $14.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. This is a positive change from Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

