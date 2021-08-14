TotemFi (TOTM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $916,987.00

TotemFi (CURRENCY:TOTM) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. TotemFi has a market cap of $3.23 million and $916,987.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TotemFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001290 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TotemFi has traded 74.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00048634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.35 or 0.00136371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.75 or 0.00156283 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003853 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,172.32 or 0.99962508 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $409.78 or 0.00868356 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TotemFi Profile

TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,315,015 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi

Buying and Selling TotemFi

