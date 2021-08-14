TouchCon (TOC) Hits Market Capitalization of $788,185.16

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded 114.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. TouchCon has a total market cap of $788,185.16 and approximately $61,780.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TouchCon has traded 492.7% higher against the dollar. One TouchCon coin can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TouchCon Profile

TouchCon (TOC) is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,000,000 coins. TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TouchCon is www.touchcon.org . The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

