TOWER (TOWER) Price Hits $0.0588 on Major Exchanges

TOWER (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. TOWER has a total market capitalization of $13.97 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOWER coin can now be purchased for $0.0588 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TOWER has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00057514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015465 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $408.44 or 0.00879513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.45 or 0.00102167 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00044153 BTC.

TOWER (CRYPTO:TOWER) is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,619,987 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOWER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOWER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOWER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

