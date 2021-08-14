Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Buys 70 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,011 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.9% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $605,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 13.0% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,097 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 305.1% during the first quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 361.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,333 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,818,000 after purchasing an additional 15,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,293.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,480.33. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $3,544,555.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,762,489.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,807 shares of company stock worth $12,473,798. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

