Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Position Increased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,633,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190,642 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of Toyota Motor worth $810,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 78,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 32,439 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

NYSE:TM traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.34. The stock had a trading volume of 92,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,384. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.32. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.28 and a fifty-two week high of $185.99. The company has a market cap of $253.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.73. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $72.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.78 billion. Research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.