Transcodium (TNS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,311.00

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded up 41.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. During the last seven days, Transcodium has traded 87.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Transcodium coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Transcodium has a market capitalization of $236,228.90 and approximately $1,311.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00057776 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00015269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.78 or 0.00878143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00101019 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00043750 BTC.

Transcodium Coin Profile

TNS is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Buying and Selling Transcodium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

