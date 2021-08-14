Travala.com (AVA) Price Hits $2.66 on Major Exchanges

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Travala.com coin can currently be bought for about $2.66 or 0.00005673 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $135.29 million and $5.55 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Travala.com has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00047906 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.43 or 0.00137192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.81 or 0.00155021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,887.96 or 0.99834690 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $409.70 or 0.00872341 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 50,778,587 coins. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

