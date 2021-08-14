TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in July

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TSYHY opened at $17.16 on Friday. TravelSky Technology has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $27.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.28.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.0246 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.11%.

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

