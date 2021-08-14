Treat DAO 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $11,767.00 (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Treat DAO coin can now be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00002523 BTC on popular exchanges. Treat DAO has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $11,767.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Treat DAO has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Treat DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00048301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.02 or 0.00138032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.21 or 0.00155426 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,070.80 or 0.99933014 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.27 or 0.00871028 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

