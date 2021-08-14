Trias (TRY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.00

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Trias has a market cap of $608,556.11 and $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Trias has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Trias coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Trias

Trias is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. Trias’ official website is www.trias.one . Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab . The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Trias Coin Trading

