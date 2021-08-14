Tribe Price Hits $0.67 on Top Exchanges (TRIBE)

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Tribe has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. Tribe has a market cap of $166.68 million and $8.93 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tribe coin can currently be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001434 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00057459 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.26 or 0.00878472 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00104609 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00043846 BTC.

Tribe Coin Profile

Tribe is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Tribe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

