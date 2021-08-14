Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.23. The company had a trading volume of 765,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.70 million, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.94. Trillium Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $20.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.35.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRIL. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Bloom Burton raised Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trillium Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

In other news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $30,152.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $30,152.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

