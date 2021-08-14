Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Stock Holdings Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,567 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Trinity Industries worth $7,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRN. CWM LLC raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 523.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 2,789.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $29.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -38.13 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.34. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $33.77.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $371.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.95 million. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Trinity Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.66.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

