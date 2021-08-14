Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) will post $107.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $105.20 million to $109.50 million. Triumph Bancorp posted sales of $84.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year sales of $412.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $408.00 million to $419.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $439.66 million, with estimates ranging from $405.89 million to $457.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 28.08%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price (down from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.87.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK opened at $81.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.74. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.06. Triumph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.86 and a twelve month high of $97.49.

In other news, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $153,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $390,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,543.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBK. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

