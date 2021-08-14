Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.30 Million

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) will post $107.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $105.20 million to $109.50 million. Triumph Bancorp posted sales of $84.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year sales of $412.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $408.00 million to $419.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $439.66 million, with estimates ranging from $405.89 million to $457.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 28.08%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price (down from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.87.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK opened at $81.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.74. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.06. Triumph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.86 and a twelve month high of $97.49.

In other news, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $153,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $390,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,543.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBK. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Bancorp (TBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.