Triumph Capital Management Makes New $1.75 Million Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,189 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,000. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.0% of Triumph Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $40,844,000. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $906,528,000 after purchasing an additional 38,723 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,575,000 after purchasing an additional 58,323 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,656,091,000 after purchasing an additional 595,997 shares during the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Griffin Securities upped their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.26.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $292.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $292.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $275.56.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.