TrueDeck Trading Down 60% Over Last Week (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 59.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. During the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded down 60% against the US dollar. One TrueDeck coin can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $167,703.59 and $28,621.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00057502 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00015336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $413.80 or 0.00878038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00105654 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00044002 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

