TrueFeedBack (TFBX) Price Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. TrueFeedBack has a total market cap of $10.76 million and $172,721.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00057678 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00015625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.23 or 0.00876315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.43 or 0.00106948 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00043802 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Coin Profile

TrueFeedBack (CRYPTO:TFBX) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com . The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

