TrueFi One Day Trading Volume Tops $45.44 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 14th. During the last week, TrueFi has traded up 39.9% against the dollar. One TrueFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001430 BTC on major exchanges. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $94.76 million and approximately $45.44 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrueFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00057528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $414.30 or 0.00879183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.64 or 0.00105347 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00043899 BTC.

TrueFi Coin Profile

TrueFi is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.