Truegame (TGAME) Achieves Market Capitalization of $257,156.92

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Truegame coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Truegame has traded 88.6% higher against the US dollar. Truegame has a market cap of $257,156.92 and $3,699.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Truegame Profile

Truegame (TGAME) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

