Truist Securiti Weighs in on Envestnet, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ENV)

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Envestnet in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Envestnet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist reduced their price objective on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Envestnet from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

NYSE ENV opened at $77.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.04 and a beta of 1.28. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Envestnet by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Envestnet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Envestnet by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Envestnet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Envestnet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

