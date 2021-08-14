Trust Wallet Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $133.27 Million (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Trust Wallet Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001140 BTC on exchanges. Trust Wallet Token has a market cap of $133.27 million and approximately $20.52 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded 8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00047693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.06 or 0.00137537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.74 or 0.00154029 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,430.25 or 0.99689124 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $403.89 or 0.00867180 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Trust Wallet Token

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,926,200 coins. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com . The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog . Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps. Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet. “

Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token

