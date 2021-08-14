TrustSwap Reaches Market Capitalization of $117.63 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 14th. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $117.63 million and approximately $4.57 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrustSwap has traded up 36.1% against the US dollar. One TrustSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $1.32 or 0.00002785 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00058170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00015611 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $415.18 or 0.00877401 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00106960 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00043952 BTC.

TrustSwap Profile

TrustSwap is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,776 coins and its circulating supply is 89,261,049 coins. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

