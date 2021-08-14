TrustVerse (TRV) 1-Day Volume Reaches $902,327.00

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 14th. Over the last week, TrustVerse has traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar. TrustVerse has a total market capitalization of $9.68 million and approximately $902,327.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustVerse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0190 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00057758 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00015405 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.02 or 0.00879980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00106873 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00043993 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TRV is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,784,134 coins. TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official . The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

