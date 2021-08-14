TTC (TTC) Market Capitalization Hits $9.12 Million

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 14th. TTC has a total market cap of $9.12 million and $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TTC has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One TTC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, Upbit and Bibox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00057204 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $406.81 or 0.00874646 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00101088 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00043673 BTC.

TTC Coin Profile

TTC is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bibox, IDEX, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

