Tuatara Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:TCAC) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.71 and last traded at $9.71. Approximately 2,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 34,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68.

Get Tuatara Capital Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $147,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $147,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $817,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $1,056,000.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Tuatara Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuatara Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.