Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 47.71 ($0.62). Tullow Oil shares last traded at GBX 46.66 ($0.61), with a volume of 2,539,645 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 34 ($0.44) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 53.65. The company has a market capitalization of £667.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18.

In other Tullow Oil news, insider Mitch Ingram bought 50,000 shares of Tullow Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of £29,500 ($38,541.94). Also, insider Les Wood bought 953 shares of Tullow Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £447.91 ($585.20).

Tullow Oil Company Profile (LON:TLW)

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

