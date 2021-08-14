TurtleCoin (TRTL) Price Hits $0.0002

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 99.9% higher against the US dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $17.35 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 108,235,619,401 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

