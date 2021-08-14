TurtleNetwork Price Down 42.4% Over Last 7 Days (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. During the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded down 42.4% against the US dollar. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be bought for about $0.0147 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. TurtleNetwork has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $1,370.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 90.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Coin Profile

TurtleNetwork is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

