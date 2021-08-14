Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC cut its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. Twilio comprises about 3.1% of Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $21,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 441.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 13,198 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 3.0% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 276,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Twilio by 14.8% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 8.6% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 68,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Twilio by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

TWLO stock opened at $364.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $373.66. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.23 and a 52 week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chee Chew sold 2,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.62, for a total transaction of $598,135.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total transaction of $318,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,961 shares of company stock valued at $66,944,491. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 price objective (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.96.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

