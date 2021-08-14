Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) and First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Critical Contrast

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) and First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Two Harbors Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. First Industrial Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Two Harbors Investment pays out 87.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. First Industrial Realty Trust pays out 58.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Two Harbors Investment has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Industrial Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Two Harbors Investment has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Industrial Realty Trust has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Two Harbors Investment and First Industrial Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Two Harbors Investment 0 7 2 0 2.22 First Industrial Realty Trust 0 2 6 0 2.75

Two Harbors Investment currently has a consensus price target of $6.85, indicating a potential upside of 5.04%. First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $50.39, indicating a potential downside of 8.57%. Given Two Harbors Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Two Harbors Investment is more favorable than First Industrial Realty Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Two Harbors Investment and First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Two Harbors Investment $525.05 million 3.90 -$1.63 billion $0.78 8.36 First Industrial Realty Trust $448.03 million 15.88 $195.99 million $1.84 29.95

First Industrial Realty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Two Harbors Investment. Two Harbors Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Industrial Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Two Harbors Investment and First Industrial Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Two Harbors Investment 147.30% 13.10% 1.36% First Industrial Realty Trust 50.60% 11.96% 6.15%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.1% of Two Harbors Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Two Harbors Investment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Industrial Realty Trust beats Two Harbors Investment on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 21, 2009 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types. In total, we own and have under development approximately 64.1 million square feet of industrial space as of September 30, 2020.

