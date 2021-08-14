u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Short Interest Down 69.0% in July

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 69.0% from the July 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

UBLXF stock opened at $72.90 on Friday. u-blox has a 12-month low of $54.85 and a 12-month high of $79.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.40.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of u-blox in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

u-blox Holding AG provides positioning and wireless communication solutions for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. Its solutions securely connect vehicles, industries, cities, buildings, and people. The company operates in two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services.

