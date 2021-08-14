U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,807,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,895 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 0.9% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.12% of U.S. Bancorp worth $102,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on USB. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $58.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $86.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

