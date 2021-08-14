U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $19,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.4% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 7,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $666,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5,472.0% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 210,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 206,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 213.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on USB. Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.22. 3,563,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,815,265. The company has a market capitalization of $86.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.01. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

