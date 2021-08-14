U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.93. U.S. Gold shares last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 30,079 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on U.S. Gold from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.73. The firm has a market cap of $70.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.01.
U.S. Gold Company Profile (NASDAQ:USAU)
U.S. Gold Corp. focuses gold exploration and development company. It holds interest in the CK Gold Project located in Southeast Wyoming. The company also has internets in the Keystone and Maggie Creek exploration properties located on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Nevada, as well as the Challis Gold Project located in Idaho.
