U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.93. U.S. Gold shares last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 30,079 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on U.S. Gold from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.73. The firm has a market cap of $70.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Gold in the second quarter valued at $568,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Gold by 31.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 12,371 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in U.S. Gold in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Gold by 45.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Gold Corp. focuses gold exploration and development company. It holds interest in the CK Gold Project located in Southeast Wyoming. The company also has internets in the Keystone and Maggie Creek exploration properties located on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Nevada, as well as the Challis Gold Project located in Idaho.

