U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $92.90 Million

Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) will announce $92.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $92.80 million and the highest is $93.00 million. U.S. Well Services reported sales of $44.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 110.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full-year sales of $344.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $344.00 million to $345.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $439.20 million, with estimates ranging from $416.70 million to $461.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover U.S. Well Services.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 200,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $200,909.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 200,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,909. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USWS. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in U.S. Well Services by 741.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77,020 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 41.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USWS opened at $0.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.67. U.S. Well Services has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $3.37.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

