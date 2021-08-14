Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 81.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,306 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,433 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.22. The company had a trading volume of 8,478,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,057,861. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.56. The stock has a market cap of $79.56 billion, a PE ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.48 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.28.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

