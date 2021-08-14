Ubex (UBEX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $580,537.00

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $580,537.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubex coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00011922 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.20 or 0.00595633 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000961 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ubex Profile

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,931,788,949 coins and its circulating supply is 3,314,170,196 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

