Ubiq (UBQ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $10,273.00

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000626 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ubiq has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. Ubiq has a total market cap of $12.46 million and approximately $10,273.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,678.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,233.35 or 0.06926802 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $664.35 or 0.01423241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.91 or 0.00383273 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.39 or 0.00140080 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.41 or 0.00575024 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.77 or 0.00348696 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006381 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.81 or 0.00299522 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Buying and Selling Ubiq

