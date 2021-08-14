UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Short Interest Down 65.8% in July

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 65.8% from the July 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have commented on UCBJY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on UCB in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.84 target price on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded UCB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UCB in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on UCB in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.84.

OTCMKTS UCBJY opened at $57.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.02. UCB has a twelve month low of $44.41 and a twelve month high of $61.60.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, nayzilam, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

