UDG Healthcare (LON:UDG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

UDG Healthcare plc (LON:UDG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,080 ($14.11). UDG Healthcare shares last traded at GBX 1,079 ($14.10), with a volume of 3,141,705 shares changing hands.

UDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut UDG Healthcare to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 1,023 ($13.37) in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,023 ($13.37) price objective on shares of UDG Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays cut UDG Healthcare to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,066.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63. The company has a market capitalization of £2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.48.

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

