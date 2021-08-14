UGAS 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $209,659.00 (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One UGAS coin can now be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UGAS has a total market cap of $3.34 million and $209,659.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UGAS has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00057204 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.81 or 0.00874646 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00101088 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00043673 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

Buying and Selling UGAS

