UMA (UMA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $52.86 Million

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 14th. One UMA coin can now be purchased for about $11.44 or 0.00024460 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, UMA has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. UMA has a total market capitalization of $712.78 million and approximately $52.86 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00058077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00015643 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $414.26 or 0.00885412 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00102597 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00044446 BTC.

About UMA

UMA is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 104,215,575 coins and its circulating supply is 62,282,924 coins. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

